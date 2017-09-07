French Institute targeted ahead of Macron visit
Unknown men on motorcycles have targeted the French Institute in central Athens daubing red paint on the entrance of the building on Sina Street, in Kolonaki.
The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrives in Athens Thursday, is expected to visit the institute on Friday.
Police are investigating the incident.