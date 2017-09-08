Athens School Festival | Athens | September 9

What is the next generation of musicians up to here in Greece? Find out at the Athens School Festival, a two-day energy-packed event bringing together bands formed by school students under the auspices of the City of Athens's Organization for Culture, Sports and Youth. This year's installment of the annual event is being hosted by the Technopolis cultural complex, on Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10, starting at 8 p.m.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi,

tel 210.346.1589