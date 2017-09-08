WHAT’S ON |

 
Offenbach | Athens | September 9, 10 & 12

TAGS: Opera, Music

The Athens Symphony Orchestra and Choir will perform a stripped-down version of Jacques Offenbach's three-act opera buffa “La belle Helene” at the open-air theater of Kolonos on Saturday and Sunday, September 9-10, and on Tuesday, September 12. The performance is directed by Isidoros Sideris and conducted by Michalis Economou. Admission is free of charge.

Kolonos Theater, Ioanninon & Kapaneos,
tel 210.528.4800

