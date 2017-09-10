Small tanker goes down in Saronic Gulf carrying fuel

An effort was under way on Sunday to contain any possible spillage from an oil tanker that went down off the coast of Atalanti in the Saronic Gulf on Saturday night.

The Aghia Zoni II took on water while it was anchored and sank at 2.45 a.m., after sailing from the Aspropyrgos distilleries in the early hours of Saturday carrying 2,200 metric tons of fuel oil and 370 metric tons of marine gas oil.

Its crew of two were rescued by a nearby ship and taken to shore, where doctors at Piraeus’s Tzaneio Hospital gave them the all-clear.

The Piraeus Port Authority is conducting an investigation into the causes of the sinking and has implemented a monitoring system to contain any leakages.

The company that owns the small tanker has also dispatched a specialized crew to secure the vessel and clean up any pollution is may cause.