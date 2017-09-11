SPORTS |

 
Tsitsipas conquers first ATP Challenger title

TAGS: Tennis

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas has conquered his first ATP Challenger singles title, winning Sunday’s final at the AON Open Challenger Memorial Giorgio Messina in Genova.

The 19-year-old prevailed over Spanish veteran Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-5, 7-6 in 1 hour and 49 minutes.

The Greece No.1 walked away with 127,000 euros prize money while climbing 41 places in the world rankings to reach a career high of No.120.

