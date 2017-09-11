Tsitsipas conquers first ATP Challenger title

Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas has conquered his first ATP Challenger singles title, winning Sunday’s final at the AON Open Challenger Memorial Giorgio Messina in Genova.



The 19-year-old prevailed over Spanish veteran Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-5, 7-6 in 1 hour and 49 minutes.



The Greece No.1 walked away with 127,000 euros prize money while climbing 41 places in the world rankings to reach a career high of No.120.