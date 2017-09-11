Alfredo Romano | Athens | September 12 – November 12

Italy's Galleria Giorgio Persano in Turin presents an exhibition at the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens by Alfredo Romano. “Angelis suis mandavit de te” comprises works dating from the late 80s to the present, together with pieces and installations made specifically for this exhibition in order to establish a dialogue with the museum’s own collections. The purpose is to explore the contradictions between Magna Graecia and the dramatic situation of the contemporary world. The show opens on Tuesday, September 12, and runs through Sunday, November 12, daily 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Byzantine and Christian Museum, 22 Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 212.213.9572, www.byzantinemuseum.gr