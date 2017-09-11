Callas Tribute | Messinia | September 16

The Oichalia Municipality and the Athenaeum International Cultural center pay homage to the celebrated Greek soprano Maria Callas on the occasion of 2017 having been dedicated to her memory, with a concert at the archaeological site of Ancient Messene in the Peloponnese, on Saturday, September 16. The program of pieces performed by Callas in the early days of her career and was first presented at the Athens Concert Hall in February, has been created by sopranist Aris Christofellis. Performing are sopranos Nina Koufochristou, Maria Kostraki and Artemis Bogri, with Thanasis Apostolopoulos on the piano. The concert is also part of efforts by the Oichalis Municipality to restore Callas's ancestral home in the village of Neochori in Messinia. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Ancient Messene, Mavromati, Messinia,

tel 27240.512.01