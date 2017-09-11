Lavrovsky Tribute | Thessaloniki & Athens | September 17 & 19-20

The Bolshoi Ballet pays tribute to one of its greatest dancers and teachers, Mikhail Lavrovsky, with a show that premiered in Moscow on May 4 and is traveling outside Russia for the first time for three shows in Greece, just a month shy of Lavrov's 76th birthday. The show features the company’s most famous young soloists, Ivan Vasiliev, as well as other stars such as Nina Kaptsova, Igor Tsvirko and Maria Vinogradova, along with the corps de ballet, in dances from Lavrov's career highlights such as “Spartacus” and “Don Quixote,” as well as some of Lavrovsky's own historic choreographies. Audiences will also be treated to an appearance by the legend himself. The show will be on stage at the Dasos Theater in Thessaloniki on September 17 and at Athens's Herod Atticus on September 19 and 20. Tickets are on sale at www.viva.gr, on tel 11876 and at Seven Spots, Reload, Media Markt and Evripidis stores.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis;

Dasos Theater, Seikh Sou Forest