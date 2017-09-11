The ‘work-less’ vs the jobless

On the one hand, we have the so-called “work-less,” people whose only line of work is basically joining various “movements” and participating in protest marches. They are persistent and fight any investment initiative with a systematic vengeance.



On the other hand, we have the unemployed, the victims of the war declared by the latter. All they want is a job to make ends meet. They do not have a friend or a relative with the connections to get them a job in the public sector.



Getting jobs ahead of others on grounds that are anything but fair has been the bane of modern Greek society and has led to the absence of any notion of meritocracy.



The unemployed are not like the “work-less,” who are funded by taxpayers to react to and stand in the way of job creating initiatives.



In his new role, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras must decide who he cares about most: the privileged “work-less” or the unemployed?