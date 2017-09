Representatives of 25 national news agencies from Greece, China, the Balkans, Central and Southern Europe, and Russia reaffirmed on Sunday their commitment to join efforts to strengthen ties between the countries along the Belt and Road during a forum hosted in Thessaloniki.



The “New Silk Road” forum, organized by the Greek Athens-Macedonian News Agency under the auspices of Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, was held in the context of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) where China is this year’s honored country.



High-ranking Greek government officials and prominent journalists participated in the conference, which focused on coordinating the cooperation of news agencies in order to boost their commercial, cultural and trade ties, to promote growth and increase investments along the “New Silk Road.” [Xinhua]