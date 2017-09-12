ISAP work stoppages are called off

The work stoppages at Line 1 of the Athens Metro scheduled for Tuesday evening and for Friday afternoon have been suspended. Therefore all services on the Piraeus-Kifissia electrical railway line (ISAP) will run as normal this week.

The union of employees at STASY said the industrial action is canceled after the “intention of the management to proceed with a substantial dialogue on our demands.”

The work stoppages of Athens bus employees on Wednesday, from the start of shift to 9 a.m. and from 9 p.m. to the end of shift, will take place as announced, as will the 24-hour strike at Proastiakos suburban rail on Thursday.