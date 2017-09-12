Man arrested for falsifying robbery to evade gambling debts

A 25-year-old betting agency employee in Thessaloniki was arrested Tuesday on charges he falsely claimed to have fallen victim of an armed robbery to cover up money he had lost in a game of chance. According to police, the accused, a Bulgarian national, reported to police that an armed robber entered the betting agency in the suburb of Ambelokipi and made off with 2,910 euros from the cash register.



Police said that he repeatedly contradicted himself as he recounted the alleged robbery, and that he finally confessed to staging the whole affair after having lost 5,500 euros in gambling. He was expected to appear before a Thessaloniki prosecutor on Tuesday.