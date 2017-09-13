Probe into missing cash launched by Athens Bar

The Athens Bar Association has lodged legal action over a sum of 90,000 euros which was determined to have gone missing from the organization’s coffers last week.

According to sources, a sum of 100,000 euros had been withdrawn from the association’s coffers in the summer for the purchase of bills and stamps, which lawyers require for their court appearances.

Only 10,000 euros had been spent and the remainder was returned to the association’s coffers, only to disappear shortly afterward, the same sources said.