Turkish authorities call for arrest of anarchists who attacked carrier's Athens offices

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called for the arrest of the members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas who earlier in the day vandalized the offices of Turkish Airlines in Alimos, southern Athens.



“We expect that the perpetrators of these acts against the Turkish representations in Greece be arrested and brought to justice as soon as possible,” the ministry said, noting that the same group claimed attacks against the Turkish Embassy in Athens in July last year and the Consulate General in Komotini last February.



The attack, which took place at 6.30 a.m., caused damage to the entrance of the offices of the Istanbul-based carrier but no injuries.



Rouvikonas said it had acted in solidarity with two jailed Turkish teachers who are on hunger strike in protest at their dismissal as part of a purge by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last year.