ATHEX: Index drops to 3-month low

The International Monetary Fund’s insistence that Greek banks undergo asset quality reviews inflicted losses of 5.61 percent on their sectoral index at the Athens bourse on Thursday, sending the benchmark to a three-month low.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index fell 2.35 percent to 790.97 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 2.42 percent to 2,080.38 points.



In total 23 stocks rose, 86 dropped and 14 stayed put.



Turnover came to 64.3 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 49.8 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.65 percent to close at 74.88 points.