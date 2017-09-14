Trainose sale to Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane is sealed

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (right) and his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni observe as Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA CEO Renato Mazzoncini and the president of Greece’s state sell-off fund (TAIPED), Lila Tsitsoyiannopoulou, sign a memorandum sealing the sale of railway service operator Trainose to the Italian company, in the context of the 1st Intergovernmental Congress of Greece and Italy on Thursday on Corfu.

Ferrovie is paying Greece 45 million euros for 10 percent of Trainose.

Talks between the two heads of government focused also on European, economic, energy, investment and migration issues.