Rebecca | Athens | September 18

Originally released in 1940, the psychological drama “Rebecca” is one of Alfred Hitchcock’s most famous films, telling the story of a young woman who marries an aristocratic widower only to find out she must live in the constant shadow of his late wife, Rebecca. An Academy Award winner for best picture and best cinematography, “Rebecca” stars Joan Fontaine, Laurence Olivier and Judith Anderson. The Chytirio Theater in Kerameikos will be screening the film, which is in English with Greek subtitles, at 8 p.m. on Monday, September 18. Admission is free.



Chytirio Theater, 44 Iera Odos, Kerameikos,

tel 210.341.2313