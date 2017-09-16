US rap video shoot in Santorini church ‘disgraceful,’ says metropolitan authority

The Metropolitan Church of Santorini on Saturday said that it had not agreed to the “disgraceful” use of a church interior as the backdrop for a music video by a popular American rapper and has launched an inquiry into the incident.

With nearly one million hits on YouTube already, the 5:33-minute video clip for “Santorini Greece” from the Rick Ross’s ninth album, “Rather You Than Me,” cuts from scenes of the world-famous holiday island to bikini-clad women sunning themselves on the deck of a yacht, and to Ross rapping in front of the alter of the Church of Aghios Efstratios in the village of Vourvoulos.

In its announcement, the Metropolitan Church of Santorini stressed that it had not received any request or sanctioned the shooting of the video clip, and has launched an inquiry to “verify the circumstances of the incident and who is responsible for defiling this sacred space.”

Viewer discretion is advised due as the video features strong language.