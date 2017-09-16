Big rally in memory of Pavlos Fyssas heads to Golden Dawn HQ

Thousands of protesters marking the anniversary of the September 2013 slaying of rapper Pavlos Fyssas by a self-proclaimed member of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn made their way to the party’s head office north of Athens on Saturday evening.

The rally started in front of Parliament on Syntagma Square to protest the slow pace of an ongoing trial against the party’s leadership and dozens of members in connection with Fyssas’s fatal stabbing, as well as charges that Golden Dawn constitutes a criminal organization.

The protesters stopped briefly in front of the European Union’s offices and the US Embassy on Vassilissis Sofias, before heading further north to the start of Mesogeion Avenue to chant slogans in front of Golden Dawn’s headquarters.

There was a heavy police presence at the location to avert any violence. Meanwhile, the closure of streets has resulted in traffic jams.

A similar march was held in Thessaloniki in northern Greece earlier in the day.