Athens march marks four years since Fyssas murder

A march to commemorate Pavlos Fyssas, a rapper who was murdered by a Golden Dawn member four years ago, turned violent late Friday when protesters threw Molotov cocktails at a riot squad unit on the corner of Mesogeion Avenue and Trikalon Street in Athens.



Chanting “Pavlos lives, crush the Nazis” and “Shut down Golden Dawn,” demonstrators first gathered in Syntagma Square before heading to the central offices of Golden Dawn, which were guarded by a riot police unit.

Clashes broke out when hooded youths hurled firebombs at the unit. More rioting followed on Alexandras Avenue near Ambelokipi metro station. Police said they detained eight people.