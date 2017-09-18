Teen hit by car while escaping police custody in ICU

Doctors on Monday were monitoring a teenager who suffered an epileptic fit while being treated for trauma sustained in a crash while trying to escape police custody.

The 16-year-old was admitted to hospital with multiple injuries to his face and bruises to his lungs after being hit by a car on Alexandras Avenue when he slipped away from officers escorting him to Athens police headquarters and ran across the busy thoroughfare.

Doctors at the KAT trauma hospital in northern Athens said a scan confirmed the patient has not sustained any injury to his brain, but will continue to monitor him closely.

The teenager was arrested during clashes between riot police and self-styled anarchists in the neighborhood of Exarchia in the early hours of Sunday, a few hours after a march marking the four-year anniversary of rapper Pavlos Fyssas’s murder by a self-professed member of neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn also resulted in scuffles with police.

The march started at Syntagma Square on Saturday and was headed to the neo-Nazi party’s headquarters on Mesogeion Avenue, just north of the capital, when a few dozen protesters reacted to being prevented from reaching the premises by a riot police cordon.