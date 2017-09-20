Art & Acceptance | Athens | October 7

The Ash in Art School is organizing its first annual festival of art and acceptance for children, to take place on the pedestrian part of Ermou Street in central Athens on Saturday, October 7. The festival aims to bring together kids from different backgrounds in activities involving drawing and painting, while there will also be special musical performances. The organizers aim to encourage youngsters to work together toward a world without discrimination, hate speech and intolerance at the same time as learning about different cultures and meeting new friends. Representatives of organizations that work with refugee and migrant children and other vulnerable groups, as well as artists, will be there to share their experiences and interact with young festivalgoers. The event is open to the public and admission is free.