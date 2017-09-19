Minister approves 43 million euros in quake aid for Lesvos

Alternate Economy Minister Alexis Haritsis on Tuesday approved the disbursement of 43 million euros in state funding to go toward helping the victims of a large earthquake that hit Lesvos in June.

The 6.3-magntitude temblor struck the eastern Aegean island on June 12, causing widespread damage.

The funds approved by Haritsis are to be drawn from the public investments program and will go toward the repair or rebuilding of buildings that were damaged in the quake and toward rent subsidies for islanders whose homes were destroyed.