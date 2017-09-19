Father and son among crash victims in northern Greece

A father and son were among those killed in an early morning traffic accident at an intersection in central Thessaloniki on Tuesday when two motorcycles crashed into a car driven by a 67-year-old man.

The 51-year-old father and his 28-year-old son were riding one of the motorcycles, while a 22-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were on the other.

The 22-year-old also died at the scene of the accident but the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in a serious condition.

The car driver was initially arrested but later released.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.