Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will visit Turkey on October 24 at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, authorities said on Tuesday.



Kotzias’s visit coincides with rising tensions between the two countries after the collapse of the Cyprus reunification talks in July, the escalation of Turkish air space violations in the Aegean over the summer and the recent upsurge in the flows of migrants and refugees from Turkey to islands of the eastern Aegean.



Moreover, Athens is reportedly concerned about Turkey’s rapid procurement of arms and its latest deal to procure S-400 air defense systems from Russia.



It was not clear whether the meeting between Kotzias and Cavusoglu will take place in Ankara, Istanbul or another city in the neighboring country. Meanwhile, Kotzias arrived in New York Tuesday to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly.



On the sidelines of the gathering, he met with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, as well as leaders and members of the World Jewish Council, to whom he extolled the importance of the tripartite cooperation between Greece, Israel and Cyprus.