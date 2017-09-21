Artists Alexandros Drymonitis, Alyssa Moxley, Antidrom, Delia Gonzalez and Kostadis have each been commissioned by sound art curator Andrew Spyrou to prepare a new work using recordings and sonic inspirations encountered within a 0.5 kilometer radius of Atopos CVC in the Metaxourgeio district of central Athens. The works will be exhibited in separate rooms around the restored neoclassical townhouse which houses Atopos CVC. The initiative for the three-day project was launched by Atopos CVC artistic director Vassilis Zidianakis and will include a performance of live experimental manipulations of the recordings made in the area on Saturday, September 23. Doors open at 10 a.m. and admission is free of charge.



Atopos CVC, 72 Salaminos, Metaxourgeio,

tel 210.883.8151, www.atopos.gr