Piraeus CEO says audit findings ‘firmly behind us’

Piraeus Bank has rectified internal control deficiencies that emerged in a recent central bank audit, the chief executive of Greece’s largest lender said Thursday. “The Bank of Greece inquiry is an issue that has already been dealt with in our financial results in prior periods,” CEO Christos Megalou said in a telephone interview in New York, where he is meeting with investors.



“Aspects including deficiencies in internal controls and the performance of certain members of prior management have been addressed,” Megalou said, adding, “These matters are firmly behind us, enabling us to focus exclusively now on executing our Agenda 2020.” [Reuters]