Rouvikonas attacks Shipping Ministry offices in Piraeus

Members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group vented their anger at the Agia Zoni II tanker oil spill with a “raid” on a building belonging to the Shipping Ministry in Piraeus on Friday.

Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) often expresses its opposition to the government or the state with such “raids,” usually involving paint being splashed onto doors and walls, fliers and smashed windows.

Details of the damage of Friday's action against the building housing the Port Regulatory Authority and Merchant Ship Inspection Center were not made public, though the group posted a message on an anarchist website saying its “raid” was prompted by the “ecological crime in the Saronic Gulf and the impunity of the shipping industry.”