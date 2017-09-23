Emotions | Athens | September 23-24

The Acropolis Museum will be celebrating European Heritage Days on September 23 and 24, and in a special gesture to the public will be waiving admission fees between 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors will be granted free entrance to all the museum's exhibitions, including “Emotions,” which sheds light on the unseen world of emotions in the personal, social and political life of antiquity, as well as its permanent collections, among which are some of the most important artifacts in the history of Western civilization.



Acropolis Museum, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

tel 210.900.0900, www.theacropolismuseum.gr