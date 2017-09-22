Two missing after plane crash

A Super Puma rescue helicopter was aiding efforts late Friday to find two people who had been aboard a CT2K private plane which took off from Alexandroupoli airport in the afternoon but crashed near Rodopi.

The pilot and passenger of the light aircraft, both Ukrainian men, were unaccounted for Friday night. According to reports, they took off from Alexandroupoli at noon and had been bound for Romania.

But their plane disappeared from the air force radar some 50 miles northwest of Alexandroupoli, near Xanthi.

The pilot of another plane that took off at around the same time as the CT2K from Alexandroupoli landed shortly before 5 p.m. in Romania and told authorities about the disappearance of the other aircraft.