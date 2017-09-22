EIB agrees with Eurobank on new loan for SMEs
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Eurobank signed a new loan agreement on Thursday amounting to 150 million euros for the funding of select investment projects by small and medium-size enterprises and mid-cap companies in Greece.
This credit line will allow for the funding of enterprises in agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, services and other sectors through investment loans and liquidity assistance.