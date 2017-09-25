Greek political leaders congratulate Merkel amid German post-election speculation

Amid speculation about the repercussions of Germany's federal elections, Greek political leaders congratulated Angela Merkel on her victory.



Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras congratulated Merkel in a post on his Twitter account while the leader of the conservative opposition New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent her a letter hailing her fourth consecutive electoral win.

"Solidarity and a democratic Europe are today the more important and necessary than ever," Tsipras wrote on his Twitter account.

"Whoever believes in it is obliged, despite the differences, to work together to deepen and broaden European values," he added.

Mitsotakis, for his part, said that the German election result "created a window of opportunity for bold changes in Europe." "Changes," he added, "that will affect the life and security of the many, so that there are no citizens left on the sidelines."