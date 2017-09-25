OTE hit with 6.3 million euro fine

The National Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) will impose a 6.3 million euro fine on OTE, Greece’s biggest telecoms operator following an investigation launched after complaints were filed by competing telecoms provider Forthnet, as well as mobile companies Wind Hellas and CYTA.



The complaints claimed that OTE was abusing its position as the dominant telecommunications provider in Greece to the detriment of its competitors from 2012 until 2014.



EETT will fine OTE 3.5 million euros for violating free competition laws and 2.8 million for breach of regulatory obligations, claiming the amount was determined based on the severity of the violations and to ensure fair market practices are adhered to.