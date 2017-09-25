Five arrested in nationwide operation against hold-up gang

Police handout photo

Police said on Monday they have unraveled a gang which carried out an estimated 200 armed robberies.



Five gang members, aged 52, 48, 33, 32 and 29, were arrested in a joint operation by police in Piraeus, Pyrgos in the Peloponnese, and Serres in northern Greece. A 31-year-old suspect is still at large.

The gang targeted stores, supermarkets, gas stations, betting shops, pharmacies and post office branches across the country.

Police said gang members, who are believed to have been active for at least two years, were always hooded and carried pistols or military rifles during their heists. They made their getaways on high-powered motorcycles with fake license plates.

All of the arrested suspects have criminal records.