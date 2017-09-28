Zhang Yexing | Athens | September 28 - November 14

Beijing-based Zhang Yexing, one of the most prominent artists of his generation in China, makes his European debut in an exhibition which is set to launch at the Bernier/Eliades Gallery in Athens on Thursday, September 28 (8 p.m.). The Beijing-based artist, whose work is influenced by his industrial hometown Shenyang, uses thick layers of oil paints to depict mysterious scenes which fuel the viewer's imagination. The exhibition runs through November 14. For more information, visit www.bernier-eliades.com.

Bernier/Eliades, 11 Eptachalkou, Thiseio,

tel 210.341.3935