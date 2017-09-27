Greek president praises Sino-Greek ties

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos praised Sino-Greek ties on Tuesday when he paid a visit to an exhibition of ancient Chinese science and technology at the Herakleidon Museum in Athens. The exhibition, “Ancient Chinese Science and Technology,” is being hosted in Greece as part of the Greece-China 2017 Year of Cultural Exchanges and Cooperation in Creative Industries.



“I wish and I hope that the great dynamic of Sino-Greek relations today will further continue and develop also in the field of culture. Exhibitions like this, as well as the one which will follow in Beijing, are showing the way,” he stressed. [Xinhua]