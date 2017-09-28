Crew members of foreign cargo ship detained after oil leak

Coast Guard officers in Keratsini late on Wednesday detained the captain and first engineer of the Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship Ice Glacier after it leaked a small amount of oil into the sea during the process of refueling.

According to sources, the Ice Glacier leaked around 70 square meters of fuel, a relatively small amount compared to that emitted by the fuel tanker Agia Zoni II which sank earlier this month and has since released hundreds of tons of oil, polluting much of the Athens coastline.

The process of cleaning up the pollution began immediately unlike the case of the Agia Zoni when it took three days to dispatch depollution vessels to the scene of the leak.