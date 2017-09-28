Theodore | Elefsina | September 29

Composer and multi-instrumentalist Theodore, whose music strikes a balance between classical and electronic sounds, is performing at the Aeschylia Festival in Elefsina on Friday, September 29. The concert at the Old Olive Oil Mill (Palaio Elaiourgeio) starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros. To find out more about the festival, visit www.aisxylia.gr.

Palaio Elaiourgeio Elefsinas, 1 Kanellopoulou,

tel 210.556.5613