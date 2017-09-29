Lautrec Inspired Posters | Athens | To November 12

The Benaki Museum's Pireos Street annex is showing 100 posters designed by 100 renowned graphic artists in 2001 to mark the centennial of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec's death. The posters were initially displayed in “Le Nouveau Salon des Cent,” an exhibition at the Pompidou Center in Paris, and have since traveled to many cities around Europe, Asia and America. The Athens show also includes five original posters by Toulouse-Lautrec and one by Pierre Bonnard from the Greek National Gallery's collection, 16 posters produced by Greek artists on the same theme, as well as portraits of Toulouse-Lautrec by students at the Vakalo Art & Design College. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission costs 7 euros.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos,

tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr