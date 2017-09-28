The Magic of Research | Athens | September 29

The Hellenic Cosmos cultural center sheds light on the fascinating world of scientific research on Friday, September 29, during a special event aimed at children and young people. The event, which starts at 5 p.m. and is expected to end at midnight, brings together presentations by scientists from leading Greek institutions, including the Demokritos National Center of Scientific Research, the National Research Center, the National Observatory and the Hellenic Center for Maritime Research, among others. Admission to the event is free of charge.

Hellenic Cosmos, 254 Pireos, Tavros,

tel 212.254.0000