Run With Your Dog | Athens | October 1

The Greek Animal Welfare Society is holding its fourth annual Run With Your Dog event on Sunday, October 1, at the National Bank Woods (Alsos Ethnikis Trapezas – formerly Pikionis Park) in the northern suburb of Filothei. In addition to encouraging people to spend some quality time with their pets, the event is also aimed at raising awareness about the society's activities. Four-legged participants are required to be microchipped, fully vaccinated, dewormed and in good physical shape, while their two-legged teammates must respect their dog's endurance, keep them on a safety leash and come prepared in sportswear. The website for information and registration is www.runwithyourdog.gr, but it is only in Greek.