Sissi | Athens | October 4

The Budapest Gypsy Symphony Orchestra and the Hungarian National Ballet are coming to Athens with their hit production “Sissi,” inspired by Austrian Empress and Queen of Hungary Elisabeth, a figure who is especially beloved in Greece in large part due to the 1950s TV film series chronicling the glamour and tragedy that marked her life. The show will take place at the open-air Herod Atticus Theater on Wednesday, October 4, starting at 8.30 p.m. Tickets cost 30-78 euros and can be purchased in advance online at www.viva.gr or by calling 11876.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis