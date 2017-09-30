Molly Nilsson | Athens | September 30

Swedish synth-pop artist Molly Nilsson takes the stage at Death Disco in downtown Athens on Saturday, September 30, with a setlist of tracks from her recent album, “Imaginations,” as well as older work that highlights the 32-year-old's evolution from “These Things Take Time,” her debut album in 2008. She is joined by Marva von Theo, a duet that draws inspiration from 1980s dark wave. Tickets cost 12 euros at the door on the night or 8 euros in advance from www.viva.gr.

Death Disco, 15 Origou & Lepeniotou, Psyrri,

tel 695.163.2086