New regulations for nurseries

Municipal daycare centers and nurseries across Greece will have five years to comply with new regulations that were finalized last week.



There will be three transition periods for full compliance with the new regulations, starting with ensuring structural safety of all facilities within the next year, then compliance with mobile equipment over the next two years.



By mid-2022, all centers must be fully adapted to the new requirements. Centers in apartment blocks or buildings without a courtyard or the minimum amount of space will be either shut down or relocated.



The Interior Ministry announced funds have been secured to assist municipalities with costs associated with applying the new regulations.