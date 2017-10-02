Carla Bruni | Athens | October 23-24

Singer-songwriter and France’s former first lady Carla Bruni will launch the world tour for her latest album, “French Touch,” at the Pallas Theater in Athens, with two shows on October 23 and 24. Bruni’s sixth album is a collection of covers, including jazz, pop and rock, sung in English and produced by legendary Canadian producer, composer and musician David Foster. Tickets for the concert range from 15 euros (limited visibility) to 80 euros (VIP). They can be purchased in advance at Public stores (also online at tickets.public.gr), at Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, inside the Pesmazoglou Arcade, tel 210.723.4567, www.ticketservices.gr) and at the Pallas Theater.

Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou,

tel 210.321.3100, www.ellthea.gr

