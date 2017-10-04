Nikos Nikolaidis Tribute | Athens | October 5-7

Award-winning screenwriter, director and producer Nikos Nikolaidis (1939-2007) – regarded as one of Greece's most controversial filmmakers – is the subject of a three-day tribute being organized by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) from Thursday, October 5, to Saturday, October 7. The tribute, which starts at 7 p.m. at the Lighthouse venue with an introduction to his oeuvre by film critic Ilias Frangoulis, comprises screenings of his works, live performances of music from their scores, talks by experts and other related events. For details, visit the SNFCC website.

