Dangerous broadbrushing

Every country has a vital core upon which it is supported. Among the most obvious examples are first responders and people who put themselves in extremely dangerous situations at times of crisis when people’s lives need to be saved.



It is especially important for these brave people to receive adequate payment for the work they do and for the state to properly support those who constitute the backbone of the nation.



The fact that the salaries of those who are responsible for our safety and well-being – especially in the event of a crisis or a natural disaster – are dropping, instead of growing, or at the very least staying the same, is outrageous and unacceptable.



The same goes for the pensions of those who have served in such ways over the course of their working lives, who are also seeing the retirement benefits they worked hard for repeatedly reduced.



This mentality of reducing everyone to the lowest common denominator is catastrophic.