Vinyl is Back | Athens | October 6-8

The Hellenic Motor Museum in Athens will be hosting the 11th edition of Vinyl Is Back this weekend, perfect for freshening up your record collection with rare grooves. The event will also feature live music. The event begins on Friday at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, doors will open from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://vinylisback.gr.



Hellenic Motor Museum, 37 Ioulianou,

tel 210.881.6187