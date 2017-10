Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zaharieva (l) speaks with Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias (r) during a group photo opportunity at the 2nd Ministerial Meeting of Greece, Albania, Bulgaria and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), in Thessaloniki, on Thursday.

The region’s European Union prospects were at the heart of the discussion Thursday between Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his counterparts from Albania, Bulgaria and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonian (FYROM).

"International law, European acquis, trust and good compromises that benefit everyone solve problems," said Kotzias after the so-called Second Ministerial Meeting in Thessaloniki. He said the region’s relationship with the EU was a focal point of the discussion.

It was decided that the next such meeting would focus on EU programs and ways to expand them. The Greek side also expressed its support for Bulgaria joining the Schengen area.

Kotzias held separate talks with FYROM Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov. Sources said the two men discussed ways in which talks on the name dispute can continue. Dimitrov also met with Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris.