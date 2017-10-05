ATHEX: No respite for local stocks

Greek stocks continued to drift lower on Thursday on the absence of any positive news that might help them to claw back recent losses that have seen the gains notched up in previous weeks evaporate. Trading volume remained low.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 744.80 points, shedding 0.79 percent from Wednesday’s 750.72 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 1.01 percent to close at 1,944.35 points, and bank stocks declined 1.55 percent.

In total 38 stocks grew, 64 dropped and 18 stayed put.

Turnover came to 31.8 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 28.6 million.



The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia decreased 0.81 percent to 72.26 points.